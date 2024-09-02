John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.31. 260,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

