JPL Wealth Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

LLY traded up $19.82 on Friday, hitting $960.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,430. The company has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $822.08.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

