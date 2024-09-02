JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,979 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JPL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 112.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of VOO traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,637,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
