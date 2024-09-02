JPL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JPL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. 13,755,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,371,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

