JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BBSA stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
