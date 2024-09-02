JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBSA stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

