JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3131 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBHY opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

