JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.82) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.84) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

LON NG opened at GBX 998.60 ($13.17) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 953.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 995.38. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 645 ($8.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.11). The company has a market capitalization of £48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,815.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24.

In other National Grid news, insider John Pettigrew acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £2,539.27 ($3,348.64). Also, insider Andrew Agg bought 18,915 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 945 ($12.46) per share, for a total transaction of £178,746.75 ($235,720.36). Insiders acquired a total of 19,235 shares of company stock worth $18,173,810 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

