JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Cut by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 576,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after purchasing an additional 573,494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

