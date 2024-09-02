JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1387 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPI opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

