JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $31,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 55,325 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

