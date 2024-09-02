Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,795. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $136,778,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $23,379,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

