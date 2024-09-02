JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0300 on Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $297.00 million and $17.85 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

