Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $20,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 698,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $3,616,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $11,375,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,530,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879,522. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

