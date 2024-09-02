KeyCorp Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $106.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Shares of FIVE opened at $75.43 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Below by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

