KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $52,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KKR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.3 %

KKR opened at $123.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $128.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

