KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $805.29.

KLA Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $819.43 on Thursday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $803.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $748.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

