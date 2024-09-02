Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $23.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $855.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,302. The business’s 50-day moving average is $791.80 and its 200 day moving average is $760.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $857.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

