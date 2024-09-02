Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXE. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.63. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

