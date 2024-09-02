Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $3.22 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $188.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $105.57 and a one year high of $189.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

