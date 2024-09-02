Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $311,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,515 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.82. 6,622,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,372,348. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

