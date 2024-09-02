Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after buying an additional 327,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 684,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,417. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

