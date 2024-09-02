Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.84.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SYK traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.42. 1,307,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,355. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.52. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.