Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 12,675 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,874,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,985,014. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.