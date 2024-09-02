Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 6,531 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 304,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.01. 37,137,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,496,539. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of -483.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

