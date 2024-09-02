Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock valued at $422,145,654 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

NYSE WMT opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

