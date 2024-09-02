Knuff & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 93.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 17.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $471,659.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garrett Motion news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $471,659.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 637,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.21. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTX

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.