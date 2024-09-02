Knuff & Co LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,919. The company has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

