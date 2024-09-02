Knuff & Co LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,634,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $73.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

