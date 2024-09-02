Knuff & Co LLC Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.65. 2,316,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $136.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

