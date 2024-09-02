Knuff & Co LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,669,000 after buying an additional 40,406 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,647.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.22. 493,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,563. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $375.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.