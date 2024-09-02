Knuff & Co LLC Sells 597 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,299.8% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 466,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 433,179 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.57. 7,117,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,037,268. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.