Knuff & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 4.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $225,710,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after buying an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,830. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 261.33, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $105.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.72.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

