Konnect Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.27 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $109,643.03 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002517 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.
Konnect Token Profile
Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.
Konnect Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.