Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Krispy Kreme

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.43 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.