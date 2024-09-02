Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 136.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 25.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.56. 209,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.19. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -330.42%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.