Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.56. 209,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.19. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Kronos Worldwide Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -330.42%.
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
Featured Stories
