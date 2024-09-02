Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Update

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 711,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.
Kura Oncology Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.
KURA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.
