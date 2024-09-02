Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Update

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 711,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 28,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Kura Oncology by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter.

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

