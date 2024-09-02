Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $284,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $534,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $183.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.83 and a 200 day moving average of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

