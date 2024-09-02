Lake Street Capital Cuts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $68.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

