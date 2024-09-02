LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires 35 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $615.07 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $578.71 and its 200 day moving average is $576.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $234.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

