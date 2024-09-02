LCM Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $574.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.32 and a 200 day moving average of $518.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
