LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 938 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 8.3% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $220.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average of $205.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

