LCM Capital Management Inc Invests $215,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 38.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management raised its stake in Biogen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 8,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.35.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $204.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.13. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $270.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

