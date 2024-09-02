Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 434,300 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
NASDAQ LEGH opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $29.31.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 697,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,200,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
