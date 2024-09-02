LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Down 10.6% in August

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,179,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $204,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 345,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 234,611 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. 822,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 2.06. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

