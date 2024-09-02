LGL Partners LLC Buys New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

