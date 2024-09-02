LGL Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,340 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $123.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

