LGL Partners LLC Has $10.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 47,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 413,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 51,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EEM opened at $43.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.