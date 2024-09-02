LGL Partners LLC Purchases 373 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LGL Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $77.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

