LGL Partners LLC Sells 327 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LGL Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $258.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.42 and its 200 day moving average is $232.90. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $261.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

