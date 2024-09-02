Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Short Interest Update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 967,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.
LICY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 813,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
